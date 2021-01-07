JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

A Little bit of sunshine did manage to shine down on Mid-Michigan Thursday. With light north-northeasterly breezes prevailing for the day, high temperatures pushed to above-average levels once again. Clouds will be moving in and out of the area overnight, so we will have quite a range of temperatures across the area early Friday morning. Where the stars shine brightly, lows will settle down through the 20s. Where more clouds hold, readings will dip only into the upper 20s.

A few more of us will see some sunshine Friday. We will have partly sunny skies at times during the day. A northeast, to northerly breeze will hold temperatures in the afternoon primarily in the lower 30s. With some clearing expected Friday night, temperatures early Saturday morning will likely dip into the teens – right near “normal” levels. Overall, Saturday will be a pretty good winter’s day with some sunshine, light breezes, and with highs sneaking into the 30s for the afternoon.

It will be back to a gray setting again for Sunday and Monday. A few flurries may fly on Sunday, with a chance of a few snow showers late Monday across the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area. Tuesday and Wednesday are looking pretty quiet as high temperatures continue to run just a skosh above the average. By late Thursday, we may see some light snow return to the area, signaling the start to a more active, and colder weather pattern for the following week. We’ll keep an eye on it!

- JR