Michigan congresswoman calls for President Trump to leave office, Congress to censure members

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin blames President Donald Trump and some members of Congress for the riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

The Democrat from Holly, who was elected to her second two-year term on Nov. 3, is calling for Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment immediately to remove Trump from office.

Several other prominent Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, also called for Trump to be removed from office Thursday.

“I’ve heard from a number of senior Trump Administration officials this morning that he is increasingly unhinged, and they are concerned about the actions he could take in the next few weeks,” Slotkin said. “And while he has just 13 days left in power, we must as a country demonstrate that this kind of behavior is beyond the pale.”

She also raised the option of impeachment to remove Trump from office before his term ends on Jan. 20.

Slotkin also called on congressional leadership to consider censures for any congressmen or members of the Michigan Legislature who helped incite Wednesday’s riots in Washington. She noted speeches to the rioters and messages conveyed in the media may have fueled the mob.

“If you egged on those who sought to overturn the will of the people, you have no business serving the people — even if later you put out platitudes that you regret what happened,” Slotkin said. “That’s what we call accountability.”

