Michigan reports 4,000+ new COVID-19 cases for second straight day, 13,000th death

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan crossed a major threshold for COVID-19 deaths and reported more than 4,000 newly confirmed cases of the illness for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,015 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday for a total of 512,751. That is the first time more than 4,000 new cases have been confirmed on consecutive days since Dec. 17 and 18.

State health officials reported 176 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Thursday for a total of 13,094. Most of the deaths reported Thursday -- or 138 -- came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained steady at more than 44,000 tests completed on Wednesday after rebounding from a three-month low on Saturday. The percentage of positive tests dropped below 10% again on Wednesday to 9.2% after two consecutive days at 10.46%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases decreased by 80 on Thursday to 2,557 patients. Of those, 2,339 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both dropped on Thursday. Michigan hospitals are treating 504 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 300 of them are on ventilators. Since Wednesday, there are 19 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and four fewer on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 19,458 cases and 589 deaths, which is an increase of 128 cases and eight deaths.

Saginaw, 13,217 cases, 417 deaths and 2,462 patients recovered, which is an increase of 254 cases and nine deaths.

Arenac, 570 cases, 25 deaths and 341 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Bay, 6,331 cases, 207 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 73 cases and six deaths.

Clare, 1,136 cases, 46 deaths and 498 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases and one death.

Gladwin, 1,093 cases, 32 deaths and 568 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases and one death.

Gratiot, 2,272 cases and 80 deaths, which is an increase of 21 cases and two deaths.

Huron, 1,420 cases, 48 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of 21 cases and seven deaths.

Iosco, 1,022 cases, 51 deaths and 209 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases and one death.

Isabella, 3,239 cases, 51 deaths and 1,827 recoveries, which is an increase of 27 cases.

Lapeer, 3,727 cases, 102 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 27 cases and one death.

Midland, 3,719 cases, 47 deaths and 2,896 recoveries, which is an increase of 32 cases and five deaths.

Ogemaw, 848 cases, 28 deaths and 93 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Oscoda, 277 cases, 17 deaths and 41 recoveries, which is an increase of one death.

Roscommon, 891 cases, 27 deaths and 434 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Sanilac, 1,471 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases and one death.

Shiawassee, 3,016 cases, 58 deaths and 1,949 recoveries, which is an increase of 36 cases.

Tuscola, 2,452 cases, 95 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of 32 cases and 518 recoveries.

