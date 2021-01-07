Michigan State Police involved in deadly shooting at Chesaning residence

CHESANING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers serving a search warrant in Chesaning early Thursday were involved in a deadly shooting.

The MSP Emergency Support Team was serving a high risk search warrant on behalf of the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team in the 400 block of East Broad Street around 6:20 a.m. when a 40-year-old man approached the door armed with a gun, police say.

Members of the Emergency Support Team fired their weapons and a the man later was found dead inside the residence. A female in the residence at the time was not injured.

Investigators from the Michigan State Police Second District in the Detroit area are leading the investigation into the shooting. The Emergency Support Team members involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol in police-involved shooting cases.

