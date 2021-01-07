Advertisement

Mount Pleasant man accused of embezzling $100,000 from business over 4 years

A Central Michigan University forensic auditing class helped with the investigation
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 49-year-old Mount Pleasant man is charged with embezzling more than $100,000 from a business over the past four years.

Michigan State Police say Gregory Lee Millis was arraigned on eight felony charges of embezzlement and using a computer to commit a crime. He faces up to 64 years in prison if convicted.

A Mount Pleasant business owner contacted the Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post in September 2019 about the possible embezzlement. A detective enlisted help from a Central Michigan University forensic auditing class to look over the company’s financial records.

CMU students and their professor determined more than $100,000 had been stolen over a span of four years. The Isabella County Prosecutor’s Office issued the eight charges against Millis.

