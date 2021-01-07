Advertisement

New round of Paycheck Protection Program loans could help small businesses in mid-Michigan

By Kevin Goff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 8:13 PM EST
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (1/7/2021) - Relief is on the way for mid-Michigan businesses impacted by a nearly year long pandemic.

More than 300-billions dollars are available this time around.

There are also some changes aimed to assist store owners even more.

Paul’s Pipe Shop in Flint, like many mid-Michigan businesses have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re struggling here, even though we opened back up. We were closed for four months, but opened back up. Taking you 3 to 4 days to do what you normally do in one,” said Paul’s Pipe Shop Owner Daniel Spaniola.

A second round of the Paycheck Protection Program could help.

The legislation was signed by President Trump at the end of last year.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is currently reviewing all the guidelines before sending the package of loans, incentives and tax breaks to banks across the country.

“That would be awesome, more-so than even paying interest on it. We need something in order to keep the small businesses going,” added Spaniola.

Some of the provisions include grant money to help low-income communities, as well as billions to help live venues and movie theaters.

Non-profits and even churches can now apply for assistance if they meet certain requirements.

Loan forgiveness has also been made easier for those borrowing under $150,000.

Tax breaks for sanitization equipment and other safety measures have also been included this time around.

“You know, bottom line at the end of the year, as you’re all figuring that out, that’s what we need to be taking advantage of. Sometimes, you don’t think of that, because you are thinking of your day to day expenses,” commented Kim Rose Fashions owner Kim Dinger.

Banks should start receiving details on the second round of small business loans and other assistance, sometime next week.

Call your lender for more details on what’s available and how to apply.

