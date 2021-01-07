Advertisement

Peeks of sunshine

Temps in the 30s.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure dropping in from the north will help to break up some of our clouds, especially for those further north this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 30s with a N to NNE wind at 5-10mph.

Tonight temps drop to the mid 20s for most, those further north and inland will fall to the teens.

Tomorrow we’ll see some sunshine and some clouds with highs around 30 degrees. Winds will be out of the NNE at around 10mph, giving us wind chills in the mid 20s.

We’ll then see more clouds move in for the weekend.

