“Pray for our country:” Moolenaar calls for calm in wake of US Capitol siege

WASHINGTON (WJRT) (1/6/2020)--Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have since condemned Wednesday’s attack on the US Capitol Building and urged more action from the White House, including Michigan Republican John Moolenaar.

The congressman issued a statement on Facebook even as his offices were still under siege “my staff and I are safe and we are thankful for the support.” Moolenaar thanked Capitol Police and called Wednesday’s action “a direct attack on the free society we are blessed to live in.”

“It’s disturbing and it’s something that I did not believe I would see,” Moolenaar related.

Lawmakers were forced to don gas masks and lay flat on the house floor as rioters stormed barricades and breached the seat of US power. By that point, Moolenaar said he had returned to his offices to prepare his staff to evacuate. The congressman spoke with ABC12 by phone shortly after he’d gotten to safety.

“These violent demonstrations have no place in our society.”

With violent clashes between police and rioters shattering the calm of the Capitol Rotunda, government accountability website GovTrack displayed a message that read “Out of respect for the safety of the legislators… during the terrorist attack, we are pausing our operations.”

The President fired off a series of since suspended tweets, Facebook posts and a video in which he referred to rioters as “very special,” calling for calm and yet reiterating claims of election fraud. Moolenaar, a republican, joined colleagues on both sides of the aisle in urging the White House to do more to diffuse the tension.

“There have been injuries,” Moolenaar related. “A number of Capitol Police injured. There have been other people—a shooting… I hope he’s more forceful as guidance for his supporters.”

Heavily armored riot police could be seen sweeping the Capitol grounds and removing any stragglers ahead of a 6:30 curfew ordered by DC Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Under heavy security, Moolenaar confirmed lawmakers would get back to doing the people’s business Wednesday evening.

“I think we need to move forward,” he said. “Accept the results of the election.”

Congress began to move that process forward and was actively working at the time of publication. But, looming large: the specter of the violence that played out in these hallowed halls only hours earlier, which make the prospect of moving on easier said than done.

“Ask people to pray for our country,” Moolenaar suggested. “This is a challenging time and we’re going to get through this.”

