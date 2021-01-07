Advertisement

Sen. Gary Peters backs effort to invoke 25th Amendment on President Trump

Photo courtesy: U.S. Senator Gary Peters
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan joining the call from Democrat leaders to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Donald Trump from office before his term is over.

Trump only has 13 days left in office before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer both called on Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Peters issued a statement Thursday afternoon in support of those efforts and calling for Trump to be removed from office immediately. He accused Trump of inciting the riots in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, which included a mob storming the Capitol building while Congress was in session.

“He poses a clear and present danger to the American people and our national security. He should immediately be removed from office,” Peters said. “I stand with many others – including the National Association of Manufacturers – in supporting the Vice President and Cabinet invoking the 25th amendment.”

Peters is Michigan’s junior senator and was re-elected to his second six-year term on Nov. 3.

The 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was passed in the wake of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963. It gives the vice president and the president’s cabinet the power to determine when the president is no longer fit to fulfill his duties.

