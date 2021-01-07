Six Michigan residents arrested in Washington during Capitol riots

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Seven Michigan residents were among dozens arrested during riots at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington on Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C. released a list of everyone arrested on Thursday. The list includes:

A 36-year-old man from Michigan, who was arrested Thursday morning for a curfew violation near the Capitol.

Two 44-year-old men from Michigan, who were arrested Wednesday for curfew violations on K Street a few blocks from the White House.

A 25-year-old man from Michigan, who was arrested Wednesday on Vermont Street near the White House for carrying a pistol without a license, carrying a large capacity ammunition feeding device and possession of unregistered ammunition.

A 29-year-old man from Michigan, who was arrested Wednesday for a curfew violation on New York Avenue near the White House.

A 64-year-old man from Michigan, who was arrested Wednesday for a curfew violation and unlawful entry near the Capitol.

The list of arrests made Wednesday and Thursday includes people from several states. None of them are being identified because they have not been arraigned on formal charges.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called the arrests of Michigan residents in the U.S. Capitol riots “an embarrassment for our state” during an interview with ABC12 on Thursday.

“It really shocks the conscience, and it is sad to see Michigan portrayed in this light,” she said. “And yet that’s the truth of what happened.”

Whitmer and her predecessor, former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder, issued a joint statement on Wednesday evening calling for a national healing process amid the political unrest following the Nov. 3 election.

“We believe we’re Michiganders before we’re partisans,” Whitmer said of she and Snyder. “We we know we’re all Americans before anything else and that should center all the work that we do.”

