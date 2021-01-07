St. Patrick’s Day races in Bay City go virtual for second year in a row

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The annual St. Patrick’s Day races in Bay City will look differently for the second consecutive year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bay Area Runners Club, which organizes the races, announced the event will take place in a virtual format again. Last year’s races were postponed days before the event when COVID-19 reached Michigan and eventually took place virtually.

Organizers believe coronavirus restrictions will remain in place into this spring, which would prevent the races from taking place in person like normal.

The races are a 48-year tradition for Bay City, attracting more than 6,000 people for the 8K run, 5K run and 5K walk. The event has helped raise $220,000 for Great Lakes Bay Region charities since 2012, including $70,000 in 2018 and 2019.

The official race date this year remains March 21, but runners and walkers can complete the courses on their own and upload their results from to the race website from March 17 to 30. The event is limited to 2,000 participants and 500 of those slots are reserved for runners completing the Irish Double of the 8K and 5K runs.

Registration is $25 for individual events or $40 for the Irish Double and closes at midnight on March 20. Call Race Director Andy Brady at 989-205-5838 with any questions about the event.

