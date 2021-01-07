Swartz Creek child care provider, employees eager to receive COVID-19 vaccine

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s been a grueling long 10 months for Peggy Wittbrodt and her 34 employees at Honey Bear Child Care in Swartz Creek, where around 100 kids attend.

She’s hoping 2021 will be much easier than 2020, and a big part of that will be the COVID-19 vaccine.

Wednesday, Governor Whitmer announced the state will move to its next phase of vaccine distribution, which includes childcare providers.

”I think everyone’s pretty excited about it. I don’t know what it will change as far as wearing masks and things like that, but just the fact that things are starting to turn around and get back to normal life, everyone’s real excited about that,” Wittbrodt said.

Wittbrodt said she’s not mandating her employees receive the vaccine, but most of them are open and willing to get it.

While the vaccine will give that final layer of protection for her staff, she said the protocols they’ve had in place for almost the last year have definitely worked.

Only one employee had tested positive for coronavirus, and it was not work related.

No children in the preschool have tested positive either.

She credits their frequent cleaning and sanitization procedures, mask wearing among employees, and hand washing to prevent any potential spread of the virus.

Despite employees soon being able to receive the vaccine, the childcare center will still follow all of their protocols, unless guidance from the state health department changes.

“I think a lot of it has taught us how to do things differently, but in a healthier way and I think usually we have a lot of outbreaks of flu right now, we don’t have any. We don’t have the sick kids that we usually do,” she said.

The next phase of the vaccine rollout not only includes K-12 educators and childcare providers, but also those 65 and over and certain essential frontline workers.

This next phase begins Monday, January 11.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.