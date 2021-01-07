Advertisement

Swartz Creek child care provider, employees eager to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Wednesday, Governor Whitmer announced the state will move to its next phase of vaccine...
Wednesday, Governor Whitmer announced the state will move to its next phase of vaccine distribution, which includes childcare providers.(WJRT)
By Mark Bullion
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s been a grueling long 10 months for Peggy Wittbrodt and her 34 employees at Honey Bear Child Care in Swartz Creek, where around 100 kids attend.

She’s hoping 2021 will be much easier than 2020, and a big part of that will be the COVID-19 vaccine.

Wednesday, Governor Whitmer announced the state will move to its next phase of vaccine distribution, which includes childcare providers.

”I think everyone’s pretty excited about it. I don’t know what it will change as far as wearing masks and things like that, but just the fact that things are starting to turn around and get back to normal life, everyone’s real excited about that,” Wittbrodt said.

Wittbrodt said she’s not mandating her employees receive the vaccine, but most of them are open and willing to get it.

While the vaccine will give that final layer of protection for her staff, she said the protocols they’ve had in place for almost the last year have definitely worked.

Only one employee had tested positive for coronavirus, and it was not work related.

No children in the preschool have tested positive either.

She credits their frequent cleaning and sanitization procedures, mask wearing among employees, and hand washing to prevent any potential spread of the virus.

Despite employees soon being able to receive the vaccine, the childcare center will still follow all of their protocols, unless guidance from the state health department changes.

“I think a lot of it has taught us how to do things differently, but in a healthier way and I think usually we have a lot of outbreaks of flu right now, we don’t have any. We don’t have the sick kids that we usually do,” she said.

The next phase of the vaccine rollout not only includes K-12 educators and childcare providers, but also those 65 and over and certain essential frontline workers.

This next phase begins Monday, January 11.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan advancing to second phase of COVID-19 vaccine plan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks with TV6 about the future of restrictions set to expire on Jan. 15.
Whitmer planning press conference on Michigan’s COVID-19 situation
Heather Rose Cole
Flint police find 17-year-old girl missing for two months
Bed Bath & Beyond will close dozens of stores in the coming weeks.
43 Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in coming weeks
Coronavirus Update
Whitmer: ‘Pause has worked’ and update on COVID-19 restrictions coming next week

Latest News

The CDC is asking that pediatricians warn parents of the illness now known as The Pediatric...
Cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome increasing in Michigan
Governor Gretchen Whitmer explains Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccine plans and expansion
Whitmer explains Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccine plans and expansion
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Mental Health Expert talks mental, emotional distress caused by current events
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports 4,000+ new COVID-19 cases for second straight day, 13,000th death
The coronavirus is deadlier than ever, and it continues to break records.
Pandemic peak? Deadly days, vaccine delays for virus