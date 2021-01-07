Whitmer explains Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccine plans and expansion

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (1/7/2021) - “The more people we can get inoculated, the sooner we will eradicate COVID,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said. “And, that’s -- that’s what we all want.”

Governor Whitmer explained at our current rate, it could take more than a year to get the state of Michigan vaccinated.

ABC12 first shared with you Wednesday that the state is expanding who is allowed to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

In a one-on-one interview Thursday, Governor Whitmer said broadening who can receive the COVID-19 vaccines starting Monday makes another 1 million Michiganders eligible.

She’s asking if you’re in this new group to make your plans now to roll up your sleeve.

“It’s important that people don’t just assume because you’re eligible on Monday, you should just show up. Don’t do that. Go on and make an appointment,” she said. “Be patient, it’s not all going to happen in one day.”

The Governor shared that anyone 65 years and older and certain essential frontline workers, like first responders and state and federal workers will be allowed to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as of this Monday, January 11. This also includes Pre K-12 grade teachers and childcare providers.

She said the state is currently building out the technology. So if you’re included in this new group, you can sign up to make an appointment through your local county or the state health departments.

“The last thing we want is a vaccine to be available, and not have a person there to get it,” the Governor added.

But, she admits they’re still in need of more vaccines.

In December, the Governor expected a shipment of 300,000 vaccines, but says Michigan ended up with just 80,000 of them.

So Governor Whitmer is working with a bipartisan group of governors to push the federal government to release the ones sitting at the Pfizer Freezer Farm here in our state.

“We have millions of vaccines right here in Michigan, but we can’t get our hands on them because the federal government hasn’t released them yet. We really need them to do that,” she added.

The Governor said if this doesn’t happen under the Trump Administration, she’s confident in just two weeks that the Biden Administration will make it happen.

As more and more people are eligible to receive the vaccine, we also asked the Governor how it’s going to be administered.

She called it an “all hands on deck situation,” with the National Guard helping out. Plus, Governor Whitmer explained Dr. Joneigh Khaldun speaks regularly with each county health department on their plans to distribute the vaccine.

