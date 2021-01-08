22-year-old accused of trying to break into children’s bedroom from outdoors

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a 22-year-old man who allegedly tried to break into children’s bedroom at a mobile home park near Vassar late Thursday.

Around 11:50 p.m., two children in the Wood Valley Mobile Home Park in Tuscola County were awoken when the suspect opened their bedroom window from outside and tried to climb in. The children woke up their mother and the suspect fled on foot, but he lost a sandal in the snow at the scene.

The children’s mother ran outside and saw footprints outside the bedroom window and a neighbor told police he saw the man running away from the area. They provided a description, which was relayed to responding Michigan State Police troopers from the Caro post.

Michigan State Police, the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office and the Vassar Police Department set up a perimeter around the mobile home park. Officers eventually saw a man matching the suspect’s description walking near the scene.

The children and the neighbor both identified the suspect as the man trying to enter the bedroom window and running away from the mobile home.

Michigan State Police say the 22-year-old suspect was highly intoxicated and admitted to consuming alcohol and drugs before the attempted break-in. Troopers used force to arrest him after he allegedly resisted.

Police say the suspect lives in a nearby mobile home park and returned home after the attempted break-in to get another pair of shoes. Investigators found a sandal matching the one left outside the children’s bedroom at the suspect’s residence.

The 22-year-old remained in custody Friday at the Tuscola County Jail while awaiting arraignment on preliminary charges of unlawful entry to an occupied residence and several counts of resisting or obstructing police. He also is named on several active arrest warrants.

