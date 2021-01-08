Advertisement

3 Mid-Michigan businesses fined for violating COVID-19 orders

Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 3:35 PM EST
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Three Mid-Michigan businesses are among eight statewide to receive fines for violating state COVID-19 orders.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced the fines on Friday after state regulators conducted on-site inspections. Some inspections came after MIOSHA received complaints while others were periodic business checks.

The businesses to receive fines are:

  • Autozone in Davison was fined $4,000. Regulators say the store does not have a required infectious disease preparedness plan, failed to require employees to wear face coverings and did not require social distancing among employees.
  • Kokomos Family Fun Center in Saginaw was fined $2,000. Regulators say the amusement facility does not have a required infectious disease preparedness plan, failed to require employees to wear face coverings, did not require social distancing among employees and failed to post advice for non-English speakers to stay home when they are sick or on proper hygiene etiquette.
  • Daner’s Diner in Lapeer was fined $1,900. Regulators say the restaurant does not have a required infectious disease preparedness plan, did not train employees on how to avoid spreading COVID-19, does not have an adequate disinfection plan, failed to screen employees for coronavirus symptoms before each shift, failed to designate a COVID-10 coordinator, failed to post signs advising employees to stay home when they are sick, failed to post signs with hygiene advice to employees, failed to provide employees with face coverings and did not require social distancing with signs or barriers.
  • At Home in Roseville was fined the maximum amount of $7,000. Regulators say the store does not have a required infectious disease preparedness plan and failed to conduct health screenings when employees showed up for work.
  • Painters Supply and Equipment Co. in Canton was fined $3,500. Regulators say the store failed to require employees to wear a face covering and failed to require employees to practice social distancing.
  • The Memphis Fire Department was fined $2,100. Regulators say command staff does not have a required infectious disease preparedness plan, failed to provide COVID-19 training for employees, failed to conduct health screenings when employees showed up for work and failed to require employees to wear face coverings.
  • South Lake Public Schools in St. Clair Shores received two separate $4,900 fines for a total of $9,800. Regulators say the school district does not have a required infectious disease preparedness plan, failed to train employees on how to prevent COVID-19 from spreading and failed to conduct health screenings when employees showed up for work. The school district also failed to develop, implement and maintain a written hazard communication program.
  • Twin Peaks in Livionia received a citation from MIOSHA. Regulators say the business failed to develop a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan as required.

Each business has 15 working days to contest their violations and penalties. MIOSHA offered suggestions on how to fix each violation and each business must show regulators that they have been completed.

Businesses can receive a 50% reduction on their fines if they agree to fix all of the violations by a date specified on their citations.

