8 new solar energy farms generating electricity in Mid-Michigan

The farm have 56,000 solar panels that can generate 16 megawatts of electricity
The Interchange Solar project is located in Morris, Mich.
The Interchange Solar project is located in Morris, Mich.(source: Pine Gate Renewables)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Consumers Energy and two partners activated eight new solar energy farms over the past few weeks in Genesee and Saginaw counties.

The five projects in Genesee County and three projects in Saginaw County can produce a combined 16 megawatts of electricity with over 56,000 solar panels, which is enough to power more than 10,000 average homes. Consumers Energy has agreed to buy power from the sites for 20 years.

The new solar farms are called Captain Solar, Interchange Solar, Jack Francis Solar, May Shannon Solar and Coldwater Solar in Genesee County, along with Geddes 1 Solar, Geddes 2 Solar and Stoneheart Solar in Saginaw County.

“These solar plants coming online are a testament to our commitment to solar energy in Michigan as a major component of the Clean Energy Plan, our blueprint for a coal-free and carbon-neutral future,” said Tim Sparks, vice president of electric grid integration at Consumers Energy.

Consumers is working to reach net-zero carbon by eliminating coal as an energy source and generating 90% of its power from renewable sources. Six more solar farms across Michigan are expected to begin operating in the next month for Consumers Energy.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisers owns all eight sites while Pine Gate Renewables of North Carolina will operate them.

