Cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome increasing in Michigan

The CDC is asking that pediatricians warn parents of the illness now known as The Pediatric...
The CDC is asking that pediatricians warn parents of the illness now known as The Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome. Children who never showed signs of COVID-19 could get sick weeks after coming in contact with the virus. (Source: WWSB)(KNOE)
By Mark Bullion
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The state of Michigan releasing new and updated case numbers of multisystem inflammatory syndrome on Wednesday.

It’s an illness associated with kids who have contracted COVID-19 or have been around someone who has. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 58 cases of the illness confirmed in children between the ages of 1 and 19 in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says 42 of those children were admitted to a hospital intensive care unit and fewer than five of them died. Nationally, more than 1,200 cases of the illness and 23 deaths have been confirmed across 44 states

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome is a condition that causes the body’s organs become inflamed or dysfunctional. This can include the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin or eyes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many children with the illness have been infected with COVID-19 or have come into contact with someone who had the virus. However, health experts still don’t know what causes the illness.

Data shows 99% of multisystem inflammatory syndrome patients tested positive for the coronavirus and infection began two to four weeks after infection with the virus. Symptoms include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes or fatigue.

The illness appears to affected boys and girls equally. Doctors still don’t know why some children go on to develop the rare, but serious illness while others do not.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services started a website to track the state’s multisystem inflammatory syndrome cases. The agency plans to update numbers on the first and third Thursday of every month.

