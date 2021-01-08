Family questions Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office investigation into deadly crash

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Four years after a deadly crash claimed the life of a loved one, a Mid-Michigan family is searching for answers and justice.

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office says Andy Kautz was drunk when he crashed his own pickup truck on New Year’s Day in 2017. But his family says that’s not the case -- and they believe there are others responsible for his death.

Kautz’s family says they have proof that shows he wasn’t in the driver’s seat and that another vehicle was involved in the crash that killed him. But family members say the people they need to listen to their evidence claim the case is already closed.

“I have to say he was too trusting. Yeah. He would help anyone and then also maybe end up in a situation, obviously with people he shouldn’t be,” said Connie Free, who is Kautz’s mother.

Kautz would have celebrated his 30th birthday this year. His death four years ago came after a night of partying with friends on New Year’s Eve in Sanilac County.

Police say his pickup truck crashed just after 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Records show no one ever called 911. Sanilac County sheriff deputies report getting to the crash site around 4 a.m. on Frieburger Road in Argyle Township.

Their report says Kautz’s truck rolled multiple times, was the only vehicle involved and he was behind the wheel. A passenger in the truck was injured and alcohol is listed as a factor in the crash, but there was no on scene investigation.

Kautz died seven days later.

His sister, Heather Blaine, believes there’s more to the story that’s not being told.

“The last thing I said to my brother is like, I’ll see you again and I will find out what happened to you,” she said.

The report shows deputies called someone to reconstruct the crash scene, which is required in most serious crashes, but it states, “they were unavailable to respond.”

“He’s known as like the kid that drank and drive on New Year’s Eve and died,” Blaine said. “Like people don’t know the rest of this story, or what kind of like hell that we’ve been through.”

The police report says friends rolled up to the scene and took Kautz to McKenzie Hospital in Sandusky. It’s a quick drive from the crash scene, but he wasn’t rushed there. In fact, witness statements reveal these friends didn’t bring him inside the hospital right away.

A nurse spotted Kautz in the back seat of a pickup truck outside the hospital and that was the first time police were notified of the crash.

“Had one of them just called 911, our son would have had a chance and he’d be here -- maybe with us now. But they didn’t even care enough to do that,” Free said.

Kautz’s family became suspicious as explanations from friends and investigators weren’t adding up, so they took matters into their own hands.

“It reeks of a cover up. It reeks,” said retired Michigan State Police accident reconstructionist Tim Brown, who has been working with Kautz’s family since August 2017.

He took one look at the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office accident report and knew something wasn’t right.

“The tire path of the pickup truck that Andy was in and where it was leading to when it went off the left side of the road -- well that immediately raised the red flag to me,” Brown said.

Within seconds of looking at Kautz’s truck, Brown determined from marks on the passenger side that someone ran him off the road.

“They’re very consistent with a tire spin -- something spinning, touching them. It’s clearly evidence of something that was spinning when it hit it,” he said.

Blaine is frustrated with the lack of urgent attention from Kautz’s friends.

“They thought he was gonna die. They thought there was no saving him and they didn’t want to get in trouble,” she said.

Blaine developed another theory for what happened that New Year’s night after talking to people in town, reading through legal papers and hiring detectives.

She believes the people in the truck she thinks ran Kautz off the road, called the parents of the other person in Kautz’s truck and drove him to the hospital. In the meantime, she believes they moved Kautz to the back seat of the truck that hit him and left him there badly injured while they left to go figure out their story.

Only then, Blaine said, did they take Andy to the hospital.

“He bled to death,” she said. “Andy is dead because he had two strokes because he lost so much blood. So his blood would be at that scene right? Unless he was put somewhere else ... This is the back of the vehicle that was involved, what do you think that is? Do you think the cops wouldn’t test that substance? Nope.”

So how did she get a picture and how did they find that truck? Not only did Blaine know who was at the parties her brother went to on New Year’s Eve, but she also took note of that truck when she saw it in a driveway just weeks after the crash.

“It was jacked up in the front with front end damage, sitting outside, and then it disappeared as soon as we started this investigation,” Blaine said.

The family finally tracked it down in a Sanilac County scrap yard more than a year later. That’s when photos were taken, and Brown says it’s a perfect match.

“I found evidence that clearly hadn’t been addressed or been looked at by law enforcement that said this vehicle tangled another vehicle,” he said. “There, it looked like there was some playing cat and mouse going on, and it got a little out of hand and resulted in one of them going out of control, them going into a field and killing Andy.”

Brown noted a red paint transfer on the other pickup truck’s body, tire and wheel. The sheriff’s office claims Kautz was driving, but Brown said there’s no doubt Kautz, who was ejected from the truck, was in the passenger seat that night.

“When you look at the vehicle and you see the way the occupant cage was compromised, the driver is not going anywhere and that roof comes down on top of him,” Brown said. “He’s there to stay for the most part.”

Blaine said she has accepted the fact that her brother is dead, but she refuses to accept the lack of justice for him.

“People are always like, you need to accept the fact that your brother’s dead. And I’m like, I’ve accepted that a long time ago,” she said. “What I’m not going to accept is the part that all these people are getting away with like basically murdering him.”

Kautz’s family has taken all of their findings to the Sanilac County sheriff and prosecutor, but both officials maintain that he was the driver.

In June 2017, the Sheriff told a local newspaper that his office pursued charges against the supposed passenger for letting Kautz drive drunk and and against the people believed to have showed up afterwards for tampering with evidence.

However, Prosecutor Jim Young denied those charges based on DNA, dozens of witness statements and investigators’ reports. He concluded it was a “terrible tragedy.”

The sheriff declined to comment on the crash, calling it a closed investigation. The prosecutor-elect said even after the office reviewed some of this new information, no additional investigation is necessary.

Brown said he’s never seen anything like this in his lengthy police career.

“Is it 100% conclusive? No, but it’s certainly warrants looking at with law enforcement,” he said.

Free said she is stunned that police won’t do more.

“I just can’t believe that they would refuse to do their job and it’s obvious to me that it’s either covering up some mistakes or maybe they’re covering up for someone,” she said.

Kautz’s parents say they won’t stop fighting to hold those they believe involved in the crash criminally responsible. They still have several civil lawsuits pending in court.

The passenger admitted in witness statements that he was driving Kautz’s truck at one point that night, but not when the crash happened. He says he only remembers Kautz losing control of his truck.

