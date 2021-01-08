Genesee County’s first COVID-19 vaccine recipient relieved to get second dose

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The first person to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Genesee County has received his second dose.

McLaren Flint Hospital nurse Patrick Bryant is still taking every precaution both on and off the COVID-19 floor. He finally got a day off Friday after a month straight of battling the coronavirus pandemic at the hospital.

“Feels good, you know. I just been waiting for it and something to look forward to -- some kind of hope, you know, just hope that this all ends,” Bryant said.

His arm was a little sore after the first shot, but he hasn’t had any reaction after the second. He’s encouraging his family, friends and the general public to join him in the continued fight against coronavirus by also getting vaccinated when it’s their turn.

Bryant said this really is the beginning of returning to normal.

“Just do your research and, you know, it’s all about science and how it works, and then you can go watch videos and see how, what it does, once it enters your body and just encourage it,” he said.

McLaren Health Care began rolling out the second vaccine dose to its employees like Bryant on Thursday while adhering to the guidance of waiting 21 days between doses of the Pfizer vaccine. However, McLaren Flint Chief Medical Officer Dr. Binesh Patel said people can wait more than 21 days between doses.

He said guidance from both Pfizer and the FDA shows “there’s no end date to receive the second dose,” which hopefully helps anyone currently working to make their plan to get the vaccine.

Monday marks the beginning of Phase 1B, which Michigan will begin offering the vaccine to anyone age 65 or older and workers in critical occupations like first responders and teachers.

Patel said he frequently communicates with the Genesee County Health Department. The agency will be tasked with leading the expanded vaccine distribution, but McLaren Flint will provide strong support and continue vaccinating staff.

The hospital expected to vaccinate about 200 of its more than 1,000 nurses with a second dose by the end of Friday. The fully vaccinated nurses will reach 95% immunity in about 10 days, Patel said, but they’re not out of the woods yet.

“They still need to wear a mask, still need to do their hand washing and social distancing, because we still don’t know if it’s possible to pick up the virus and transmit and transmit it to someone else,” he said.

However, Patel believes any of the vaccinated nurses likely wouldn’t face a severe COVID-19 illness if they contract the virus. He also pointed out that fewer than 10 people out of 1,000 who received their first vaccine dose experienced a reaction and none were hospitalized.

“That’s very promising,” Patel said.

The Genesee County Health Department, like all others in Michigan, is dealing with a shortage of vaccine.

“Right now they just need the vaccine, and so as they get vaccines in hopefully in the next week or two they can mobilize their staff and get out there and start vaccinating,” Patel said.

McLaren Flint has offered to hold Genesee County’s supply of vaccine in a specialized freezer able to properly store the Pfizer vaccine. Patel also plans to work with the health department on setting up clinics outside of the hospital where someone can come to receive the vaccine

He expects several members of his staff will volunteer to administer it

“We’re letting the health department take the lead on that and we’ll support as needed,” Patel said.

