Michigan reports 3,600+ new COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan dropped back below 4,000 for the first time in three days on Friday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,625 new COVID-19 cases on Friday for a total of 516,376. The decrease on Friday follows increases above 4,000 on consecutive days Wednesday and Thursday for the first time since mid-December.

State health officials reported 38 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Thursday for a total of 13,132.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased Thursday to the highest level since Dec. 18 with nearly 53,000 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests dropped Thursday to the lowest level in five days at 8.71%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases decreased by more than 100 on Friday to 2,452 patients. Of those, 2,216 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care increased slightly on Friday while the number of patients on ventilators dropped. Michigan hospitals are treating 517 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 294 of them are on ventilators. Since Thursday, there are 13 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and six fewer on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 19,554 cases and 591 deaths, which is an increase of 96 cases and two deaths.

Saginaw, 13,331 cases, 423 deaths and 2,462 patients recovered, which is an increase of 114 cases and six deaths.

Arenac, 572 cases, 25 deaths and 341 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Bay, 6,373 cases, 208 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 42 cases and one death.

Clare, 1,148 cases, 46 deaths and 498 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Gladwin, 1,098 cases, 32 deaths and 568 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Gratiot, 2,284 cases and 80 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Huron, 1,425 cases, 48 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Iosco, 1,036 cases, 51 deaths and 209 recoveries, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Isabella, 3,253 cases, 51 deaths and 1,827 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Lapeer, 3,743 cases, 102 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Midland, 3,747 cases, 47 deaths and 2,896 recoveries, which is an increase of 28 cases.

Ogemaw, 859 cases, 28 deaths and 93 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Oscoda, 278 cases, 17 deaths and 41 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 897 cases, 27 deaths and 434 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

Sanilac, 1,493 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of 22 cases.

Shiawassee, 3,039 cases, 58 deaths and 1,949 recoveries, which is an increase of 23 cases.

Tuscola, 2,471 cases, 96 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of 19 cases and one death.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.