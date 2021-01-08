Mid-Michigan man describes disturbing experience in D.C. during attack on democracy

VASSAR, Mich. (WJRT) - (01/07/2021) - Among the thousands of President Donald Trump supporters who gathered in D.C., a bus of 43 people left from Mid-Michigan.

One of them says he is disturbed at the way it ended.

”I didn’t expect people to be storming the Capitol steps,” Michael Clinesmith said.

Clinesmith was among the 43 who left from Bridgeport, wanting to be part of the election demonstration, but not like this.

He made that clear before even explaining what happened.

“Well, let me just start of by saying I don’t agree with the violence and destruction and all that stuff that happened. I don’t like that. I want to be a civil society, a lawful society,” Clinesmith said.

He then began to explain. The U.S. Capitol was overwhelmingly crowded, but he noticed people walking onto the steps. They then encouraged others to join them, saying, “We’re going to take our country back.”

Clinesmith shared a photo of how close he got and says that was close enough.

“We did hear some noises. I’m not sure if they were flash bombs or something or a canister that was shot into the crowd, and I was starting to get a little concerned at that point,” Clinesmith said.

That’s when he wanted away from the chaos and start the trek back to the bus.

He says even though the group was split apart in the crowd, the entire group was on the bus safely around 4:15 p.m. and back home in the wee hours Thursday morning.

Since then, he’s heard plenty of calls for President Trump to resign or to invoke the 25th Amendment, and he disagrees.

“At this point, I don’t know what else he could really say to be more for peace and order because I think he’s made that pretty clear in the last year, so I don’t think he in any way accepts what happened at all at the Capitol,” Clinesmith said.

