Midland supports local restaurants with social media blitz campaign

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (1/7/2021) - Many communities across Mid-Michigan have stepped up this past year to help support local businesses.

The blitz is on in downtown Midland.

This is the city’s downtown restaurant blitz campaign that started on Monday.

“I think it’s great the city is helping businesses stay alive through this crazy time. It’s always an “iffy” time of the year for us anyhow. And with that, give us a little push,” said Pizza Sam’s General Manager Gus Wojda.

Proper Taco Owner Ashley Rae added, “We definitely appreciate it. A lot of people know all the chains. You think to go there, but you don’t always know that the little guys are still around. We’re here. We’re all happy to help you. We’re sorry you can’t dine in, but we definitely got food.”

Each restaurant receives top billing on downtownmidland.com, as well as on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

“Our idea was to help our restaurants start off the new year with a bang, with a lot of customers. And that’s why we’re highlighting them right now,” commented Midland Business Alliance Innovation Center Director Melissa Farley.

It’s also an effort to bring attention to less commonly known eateries.

“We also want people to try new restaurants. We have a lot of cool restaurants downtown people need to try,” added Farley.

Local residents I talked to, like Emma Eisenman from Midland, said they are very supportive of the program.

“Shopping local, eating local, being in the downtown area, supporting our restaurants and our stores, you’re supporting your neighbors. You’re supporting your families.”

Michael Clift, another Midland resident added, “I think it’s a great idea. And I think that the DDA is showing from the beginning of covid, real strong support of Midland businesses.”

The city will showcase and promote twelve downtown restaurants in all.

Midland’s downtown restaurant social media blitz runs through next Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.