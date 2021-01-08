Advertisement

More clouds than sun

Temps around 30 degrees
By Brad Sugden
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure moving in from the north will keep winds out of the NNE through most of the day, helping to bring moisture in from Lake Huron – so in the thumb and I-69 corridor in particular, you’ll have more clouds. It will also eventually help to break up more of those clouds, so those further north of the bay will see more sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

Tonight winds will be out of the N at 5-10mph with partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog is possible as well. Lows will be in the teens to lower 20s – colder inland and milder closer to the lake.

Tomorrow we’ll see more sunshine across the state with highs into the low and mid 30s.

Clouds return Sunday with highs back to the lower 30s. We’ll have a slight chance for patchy drizzle/few flurries, but most look to stay dry.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer defends Michigan’s COVID-19 restaurant closures
Andy Kautz died on New Year’s Day four years ago, but his family disputes the police version of...
Family questions Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office investigation into deadly crash
The CDC is asking that pediatricians warn parents of the illness now known as The Pediatric...
Cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome increasing in Michigan
Joseph Black is accused of killing a man in Buena Vista Township in December 2019 and assault...
Police find the body of Buena Vista Township murder suspect
Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
3 Mid-Michigan businesses fined for violating COVID-19 orders

Latest News

Kevin's Weather Forecast
Kevin’s Weather Forecast
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Some sunshine to begin the weekend
Some sunshine expected to begin the weekend in Mid-Michigan
Some sunshine to begin the weekend
Some sunshine today with more clouds tomorrow
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Kevin’s Weather Forecast