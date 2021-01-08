Playoff contenders prepared for the cold weather

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The beginning of January normally means basketball and staying indoors in Michigan. But because of COVID-19 restrictions high school football teams will hit the snowy gridiron instead.

Football playoffs restart on Saturday and a lot of Mid-Michigan players are going to have to adjust to playing in the cold.

Frankenmuth High School is trying to win their first regional playoff game since 2017. The team they’re facing from Marine City High School has had two months to prepare for the game.

But it’s not just Marine City that Frankenmuth football players need to be worried about -- it’s the elements as well. For a lot of players, Saturday is going to be their first time playing in the snow.

“This will be my first snow game,” said quarterback QB Davin Reif. “It’s not on the field, but it’s all on rails and sidelines.”

Eagles Coach Phil Martin’s philosophy about playing in the snow is very simple: Don’t focus on the cold.

Davison was in the cold earlier in the week, but the Cardinals decided practice inside before their match-up against Detroit Catholic Central. Davison Head Coach Jake Weingartz believes they are prepared for the elements.

“We got a lot of hand-warmers to hand out and just dress for the elements and be smart and also hydrate because you can lose a lot of water,” he said.

No matter the bitter chill, the goal is still the same for Davison: Defend their state title.

“Absolutely. Especially to do it against Detroit Catholic Central -- a storied program like that -- and we’d like to knock them out,” Weingartz said.

