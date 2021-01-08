Police find the body of Buena Vista Township murder suspect

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police found the body of homicide suspect in the Saginaw area less than 24 hours after he was accused in a separate crime.

Michigan State Police say 25-year-old Joseph Black was found dead in Saginaw County on Friday. No information was released about the circumstances that led to his death.

Black was accused in a December 2019 killing in Buena Vista Township and had been on the run since. Black allegedly Richard Townsend Jr. around 10 p.m. Dec. 9, 2019, in the 3100 block of Mysylvia Drive near Saginaw.

Investigators believe Black was involved in a separate assault with intent to murder incident Thursday afternoon in the city of Saginaw.

