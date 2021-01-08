Advertisement

Police find the body of Buena Vista Township murder suspect

25-year-old Joseph Black was accused of murder and assault with intent to murder in separate incidents
Joseph Black is accused of killing a man in Buena Vista Township in December 2019 and assault...
Joseph Black is accused of killing a man in Buena Vista Township in December 2019 and assault with intent to murder in Saginaw over a year later.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police found the body of homicide suspect in the Saginaw area less than 24 hours after he was accused in a separate crime.

UPDATE: Police say Joseph Black was shot and killed in a park Friday morning

Michigan State Police say 25-year-old Joseph Black was found dead in Saginaw County on Friday. No information was released about the circumstances that led to his death.

Black was accused in a December 2019 killing in Buena Vista Township and had been on the run since. Black allegedly Richard Townsend Jr. around 10 p.m. Dec. 9, 2019, in the 3100 block of Mysylvia Drive near Saginaw.

Investigators believe Black was involved in a separate assault with intent to murder incident Thursday afternoon in the city of Saginaw.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer defends Michigan’s COVID-19 restaurant closures
Andy Kautz died on New Year’s Day four years ago, but his family disputes the police version of...
Family questions Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office investigation into deadly crash
The CDC is asking that pediatricians warn parents of the illness now known as The Pediatric...
Cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome increasing in Michigan
Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
3 Mid-Michigan businesses fined for violating COVID-19 orders

Latest News

Michigan reports 2,706 new coronavirus cases, 222 deaths Saturday
Need stamps in Detroit? Go to the Aretha post office
On Friday Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp announce plans to recall more than 1.5 million...
Hyundai recalls 471K more SUVs, tells owners to park outside
“We just want to be treated fairly:” MI craft distilling insiders on next steps following...
MI craft distilling insiders on next steps following Whitmer veto
Long Road Distillers
“We just want to be treated fairly:” MI craft distilling insiders on next steps following Whitmer veto of liquor law changes