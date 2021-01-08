Advertisement

Police identify Chesaning man shot and killed while officers served a search warrant

A 40-year-old died while Michigan State Police served a search warrant at this residence in the 400 block of East Broad Street in Chesaning.
A 40-year-old died while Michigan State Police served a search warrant at this residence in the 400 block of East Broad Street in Chesaning.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:28 AM EST
CHESANING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police have identified the Chesaning man who was shot and killed when troopers attempted to serve a search warrant at his residence Thursday morning.

Police say 40-year-old John Neitling died inside the residence in the 400 block of East Broad Street around 6:20 a.m.

The Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team was at the residence early Thursday to serve a high risk search warrant on behalf of the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team. Investigators say Neitling came to the door armed with a gun and troopers fired shots.

Neitling was pronounced dead at the scene while a woman in the residence was not injured.

Investigators from the Michigan State Police Second District in the Detroit area are leading the investigation into the shooting. No further updates on the investigation were released Friday morning.

The Emergency Support Team members involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol in police-involved shooting cases.

