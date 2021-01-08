Advertisement

Police: Saginaw County murder suspect shot and killed in park

Joseph Black, 25, was found dead in Wickes Park.
Joseph Black, 25, was found dead in Wickes Park.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 25-year-old suspect in a 2019 murder and another crime committed on Thursday was found dead of a suspected homicide on Friday.

Investigators found the body of Joseph Black in Saginaw’s Wickes Park around 11:30 a.m. Police believe he died from several gunshot wounds.

The Saginaw Major Crimes Unit, which includes Michigan State Police and Saginaw Police Department investigators, is working to determine who killed Black. No suspect information in his death was available Friday afternoon.

Black was accused in a December 2019 killing in Buena Vista Township and had been on the run since. Black allegedly Richard Townsend Jr. around 10 p.m. Dec. 9, 2019, in the 3100 block of Mysylvia Drive near Saginaw.

Investigators believe Black also was involved in a separate assault with intent to murder incident Thursday afternoon in the city of Saginaw.

Anyone with information about Black’s death should call the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit at 989-759-1289.

