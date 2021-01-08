Advertisement

Second arrest made related to shooting deaths of 10-month-old and his grandmother

28-year-old Michelle Harvey is charged with being an accessory after a felony
Romelo Jones Jr. was 10 months hold when he died of a gunshot wound.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police have arrested a second person in connection with the shooting deaths of a 10-month-old boy and his grandmother hours after Christmas.

Police say 28-year-old Michelle Harvey is charged with being an accessory after a felony. She recently appeared in a Genesee County courtroom for arraignment in the case.

The Flint Police Department arrested 26-year-old Deandre Arrington of Mt. Morris hours after the shooting. Police say they identified a suspect vehicle later o the morning of the shooting and Arrington was arrested after a short pursuit.

Arrington was arraigned last week on 20 charges, including two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 10-month-old Romelo Jones Jr. and 45-year-old Belinda Hart. Investigators say he and another suspect fired shots at Hart’s residence in the 600 block of East Pulaski Avenue on Flint’s north side around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 26.

Police were looking for a second suspect in the shooting deaths of Jones Jr. and Hart. Anyone with information about the shooting should call Flint police at 810-237-6971 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

