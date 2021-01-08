‘Snow drought’ leaving plow companies without snow to plow

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Above average temperatures and below average snowfall amounts. Mid-Michigan is seeing an unusual winter so far.

Flint and Saginaw have been roughly 8-10 degrees above average for January and both cities are also more than 7 inches below normal snowfall for the season.

The impact of this is being felt in a good way and not so good way for salt suppliers and snow plow companies.

“The commercial accounts are loading up, residents are getting prepared, they’re picking up for their families, their neighbors and we have the apartment complexes getting a good amount put aside,” said Carrie Rose with Chemco on Dort Highway in Burton.

Rose said any time even a dusting of snow comes, they are busy.

“Overall people seem to be pretty anxious, especially the professionals,” Rose said.

Like Crys Reed who own Outdoor Spaces Landscaping, who counts on mother nature to make a living.

“It’s very unpredictable. It’s kind of hard to work with. It’s tougher on our guys than I think it is us as business owners,” Reed said.

Currently, Reed’s 5 employees are laid off until next week when he plans to bring them back full time.

But with no snow in the forecast, Reed has to get creative to help make sure he can pay his employees.

“We have a couple retaining walls that we’re working on, and a couple jobs as the weather permits. Our guys are learning to do maintenance. Instead of having our one mechanic work on stuff, we have a couple guys that have been able to come in and shadow and learn,” he said.

Right now, there are no major snowstorms expected within the next week across mid- Michigan.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.