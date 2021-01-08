Some sun north today

High pressure moving in from the north will keep winds out of the NNE through most of the day, helping to bring moisture in from Lake Huron – so in the thumb and I-69 corridor in particular, you’ll have more clouds. It will also eventually help to break up more of those clouds, so those further north of the bay will see more sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

Tonight winds will be out of the N at 5-10mph with partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog is possible as well. Lows will be in the teens to lower 20s – colder inland and milder closer to the lake.

Tomorrow we’ll see more sunshine across the state with highs into the low and mid 30s.

Clouds return Sunday with highs back to the lower 30s. We’ll have a slight chance for patchy drizzle/few flurries, but most look to stay dry.

