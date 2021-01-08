The road to state finals continues as high school football kicks off this weekend
MHSAA hopes for a smooth playoff football weekend.
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After being paused again right before the state tournament, it seemed like the season may be over with no final trophy. Now we fast forward to January, teams are gearing up for the regional championship that’ll look far different than what they’re used to.
Here’s a list of where to stream Saturday’s games: https://www.mhsaa.com/TV
