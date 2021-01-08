Advertisement

U of M-Flint economist: Michigan hospitality sector faces concerns heading into 2021

The hospitality sector hinges on whether or not the state health department lifts the current...
The hospitality sector hinges on whether or not the state health department lifts the current order barring bars and restaurants from offering dine-in services.(WJRT)
By Mark Bullion
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It is nearing two months since the state health department ordered bars and restaurants closed for dine-in service.

That is something that’s of concern for U of M-Flint Economics Professor Chris Douglas.

“So that one sector is certainly in trouble as a direct consequence of the shutdown, so the future of that sector moving forward in 2021 really depends on does the shutdown get lifted or not,” Douglas said via Zoom.

It’s the million dollar question every bar and restaurant owner and loyal customers want to know.

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association said 48 percent of restaurants are considering temporarily closing until the pandemic is over. Even more troubling -- 5,500 or 33% of restaurants are likely to close this year permanently without any immediate financial relief.

That’s something that could lead to some long term economic consequences for the state, according to Douglas. But even once the shutdown is lifted, he does not expect everything to return back to normal.

“You’re going to see fewer bars and restaurants than what you saw back in January and February before this all began, which is going to make it that much longer for those lost jobs to come back,” Douglas said.

The MRLA said that could take several years, provided the economy is stable.

“I think everyone’s eager to get their lives back especially with the vaccine being rolled out, but the sooner the restrictions are lifted, the sooner you’ll start to see net job gains,” Douglas added.

The state health department’s current order barring bars and restaurants from offering dine in service is set to expire a week from today.

No word yet from the Governor’s office on whether or not that will be extended.

