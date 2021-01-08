Advertisement

Whitmer defends Michigan’s COVID-19 restaurant closures

The governor offered few clues on whether health officials will extend the epidemic order beyond Jan. 15
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer(source: State of Michigan)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 3:09 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defended the strategy from state health officials requiring Michigan restaurants to close indoor dining rooms.

During a press conference Friday, Whitmer said data and several scientific studies show restaurants contribute to spreading COVID-19.

“The fact of the matter is the studies show that is where we’ve seen the highest risk,” she said.

A Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order requires all restaurants to close for dine-in service until Jan. 15. Dine-in restaurants, which still can offer carryout or delivery service, are one of few businesses that remain closed in Michigan.

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association has said repeatedly that state data shows a very small percentage of Michigan’s coronavirus outbreaks are directly linked to bars and restaurants. Whitmer said that likely is due to a lack of contract tracing rather than evidence that few outbreaks are occurring.

“Our tracing abilities are underwhelming on that front, and so I think that’s part of the data issue that we haven’t seen translate,” she said.

Whitmer offered few clues Friday on whether state health officials will extend the order closing dine-in service beyond next week. She said state health officials are watching COVID-19 data closely for signs of a post-holiday surge and evidence of a more virulent coronavirus variant making its way to Michigan.

“I’m as eager as anyone to get our restaurants open for in-person dining, but we have to make sure it’s safe to do so,” Whitmer said. “There are some encouraging signs, but we have to be smart and continue to watch the data.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andy Kautz died on New Year’s Day four years ago, but his family disputes the police version of...
Family questions Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office investigation into deadly crash
The CDC is asking that pediatricians warn parents of the illness now known as The Pediatric...
Cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome increasing in Michigan
Joseph Black is accused of killing a man in Buena Vista Township in December 2019 and assault...
Police find the body of Buena Vista Township murder suspect
Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
3 Mid-Michigan businesses fined for violating COVID-19 orders

Latest News

Michigan reports 2,706 new coronavirus cases, 222 deaths Saturday
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth...
Queen Elizabeth II and husband receive COVID-19 vaccinations
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
With virus surging, Biden to speed release of COVID vaccines
The statewide vaccination rollout leaves questions of availability for qualifying groups.
COVID-19 vaccine registration on hold for a month in Genesee County
Nurse Patrick Bryant is the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Genesee County.
Genesee County’s first COVID-19 vaccine recipient relieved to get second dose