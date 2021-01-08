Advertisement

Whitmer planning COVID-19 press conference a week before restrictions end

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:52 AM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on Michigan’s coronavirus response Friday, which is a week before several COVID-19 restrictions are scheduled to end.

UPDATE: Whitmer defends Michigan’s COVID-19 restaurant closures
UPDATE: Michigan health officials offer plan to reopen all schools by March 1
UPDATE: Whitmer calls for patience with COVID-19 vaccine rollout, explains numbers

Whitmer is planning to speak at 1:30 p.m. from Lansing with Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive. They will be giving an update on the the state’s COVID-19 situation and measures in place to slow the spread.

Governor gives update on response to Covid-19

State update on Covid-19

Posted by Abc12: First In-Depth Everywhere Wjrt-Tv on Friday, January 8, 2021

The press conference comes seven days before the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order closing indoor dining at restaurants is scheduled to end. The order was issued on Nov. 18 and extended twice until Jan. 15.

Michigan’s key COVID-19 statistics reached their peaks in November before falling steadily through December and into January. However, newly confirmed cases of the illness have reached their highest levels in four weeks over the past couple days.

Deaths attributed to the coronavirus also remain much higher than totals reported in September and October, but hospitalizations have been falling steadily for five weeks after reaching their peak on Dec. 4.

On Wednesday, Whitmer announced that Michigan is moving to the second phase of COVID-19 vaccinations, which expands eligibility to anyone age 65 or older and people working in critical occupations like first responders or teachers. They can begin receiving the vaccine on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
