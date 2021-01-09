COVID-19 vaccine registration on hold for a month in Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Online sign-ups to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Genesee County won’t begin for nearly another month.

The Genesee County Health Department says online registration for COVID-19 vaccine appointments will not be open until Feb. 7 at the earliest. The county still is waiting on additional vaccines so they can start Phase 1B, which includes anyone age 65 or older and critical occupations like first responders and teachers.

Appointments will available on the health department’s scheduling website once Genesee County gets more vaccine doses.

State health officials recommend people interested in getting the vaccine monitor the Michigan COVID-19 vaccine website instead of calling their local health department for updates on when it will be available.

