Gaines Jewelry in Flint helps restaurants with gift card promotion

Gaines Jewelry has two locations in Flint.
Gaines Jewelry has two locations in Flint.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In Flint, one jeweler is on a mission to help local restaurants by contributing over $10,000 in gift card sales.

Gaines Jewelry on both Beecher Road and Saginaw Street in Flint offered a holiday bonus for customers -- a free gift card from a local restaurant with qualifying purchases.

President David Gaines bought over $10,000 in gift cards for small businesses. The Shine Local, Dine Local incentive included gift cards from restaurants like Cork on Saginaw, 501 Bar & Grill, Luigi’s Restaurant and the Flint Crepe Company.

