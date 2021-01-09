Advertisement

Hyundai recalls 471K more SUVs, tells owners to park outside

On Friday Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp announce plans to recall more than 1.5 million...
On Friday Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp announce plans to recall more than 1.5 million vehicles in The U.S. and South Korea. The recall is being issued due to engine concerns. (KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) - Hyundai is adding about 471,000 SUVs in the U.S. to a September recall for an electrical short in a computer that could cause fires. And the company is warning owners to park the SUVs outdoors until they are repaired.

The latest recall covers certain model-year 2016 through 2018, and additional 2020 through 2021, Hyundai Tucson SUVs. The vehicles have antilock brake system computers that can malfunction and cause an electrical short and possible fire.

Owners will be notified in late February to take their SUVs to a dealer, which will replace a fuse on the computer.

