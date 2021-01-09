Advertisement

Kevin's Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Jan. 9, 2021
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We’ve seen a good amount of sunshine to start the weekend.

I hope you had a chance to enjoy it, as it will be fleeting as we head into Sunday and next week.

Overnight, the cloud deck will increase with overnight lows from the upper teens to about 20 degrees.

Even with a lot of clouds to end our weekend, temperatures will approach the freezing mark.

We’ll see slightly warmer temperatures into the mid 30s through Wednesday, with a run to 40 or even a few degrees higher Thursday, ahead of a potent push of polar air.

Any rain showers late Thursday night will change over to snow showers into Friday morning, as temperatures begin to tumble from the mid 30s into the 20s during the day.

A southwest wind will turn to the northwest and get a bit gusty.

Even more lake enhanced snow showers will be around Friday evening into Saturday, creating some slick roads and possible brief white-out conditions.

Be prepared for this really good wintry blast.

A second, even colder surge is possible the following week.

