Kevin's Weather Forecast

Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Our sky will clear overnight, leaving us with some very cold temperatures overnight.

Dry air will be in place to start the weekend.

That will lead to a decent amount of sunshine, especially in the morning.

During the afternoon, some clouds could give the sky some contrast, especially over the Thumb.

Temperatures will hold slightly above our normal of 30 this time of year.

Clouds will roll back in for Sunday, but only a stray flurry or two are expected.

Temperatures will hold in the low 30s.

Next week stays quiet with slightly warmer weather ahead of a polar plunge by week’s end.

Temperatures could approach 40 by Thursday, before sharply colder air dives down from Canada.

A mix of rain and snow showers will turn to all snow showers late Thursday into Friday, as temperatures slide into the upper 20s.

