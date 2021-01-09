Michigan reports 2,706 new coronavirus cases, 222 deaths Saturday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,706 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, in addition to 222 related deaths, 207 of which came from a vital records review.

The new data pushes the state’s running tally to 519,082 cases.

Michigan’s coronavirus death toll stood at 13,354 at the time of publication.

The state’s positivity rate hovered just over eight percent Saturday, several points lower than earlier in the week, when approximately ten-percent of all diagnostic testing returned a positive result.

Michigan’s rolling 7-day positivity average remained relatively high even as new cases appear to have plateaued.

Data from MDHHS shows the state’s week-long new case average stood just over three thousand Saturday.

Hospitalizations, meanwhile, continue to decline.

As of Friday, 415,079 patients had recovered from the virus statewide, according to state health officials.

