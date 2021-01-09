Michigan Senator discusses investigation and impeachment while reflecting on attack at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - (01/08/2020) - One Michigan Senator is working to make sure something like what happened at the U.S. Capitol never happens again.

”A lot was happening in a short period of time,” Senator Gary Peters said.

Peters describes the tense moments as a group of rioters breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

“Our Sergeant of Arms immediately took the rostrum and announced to all of us to stay in place and that we were under attack. A serious situation, and then he barked out an order to folks at the doors to immediately lock the doors,” Peters said.

Security came and opened another door shortly after, telling them to leave immediately. Quickly, the moved towards safety.

They were taken to a secure area out of harm’s way, but even so, the attack feels personal.

“When you attack the United States Capitol, it’s an attack on every one of us who love this country and believe in the freedoms and the democracy that we enjoy, so it truly was a sad day,” Peters said.

It wouldn’t stop them from doing the work they came to do, reconvening within hours and certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s ticket to the White House.

Peters says now it’s their responsibility to make sure something like this ever happen again, adding he has a plan to do just that as the upcoming Chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee.

“We will be launching an investigation into the attack, ask a number of questions that have been raised. Why were the Capitol Police so unprepared to deal with this attack? Clearly there was a failure by the leadership of the Capitol Police not to anticipate this type of activity,” Peters said.

Peters says it’s surprising given all the internet traffic, including Tweets from President Trump.

Those tweets, among several reasons, is why the Michigan Senator says he supports the effort to impeach the President.

“We need to send a strong signal that this will never be tolerated, not in this Democratic Republic. We will never tolerate a President of the United States acting in this way. He needs to be held responsible,” Peters said.

