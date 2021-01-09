Need stamps in Detroit? Go to the Aretha post office

DETROIT (AP) - The Queen of Soul will forever be remembered at a Detroit post office.

President Donald Trump has signed a law that names a post office for Aretha Franklin, who died in 2018.

U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence is a Detroit-area Democrat who sponsored the bill. Lawrence says renaming the post office for Franklin is a “small gesture of gratitude for her countless contributions to Detroit and the United States.”

The post office is about five miles east of downtown Detroit on East Jefferson Avenue.

