Some sunshine expected to begin the weekend in Mid-Michigan

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s a cold start to our weekend in Mid-Michigan because of clear skies overnight but those clear skies will pave the way for a decent amount of sunshine today and overall, our rather mundane weather pattern will be sticking around for the next several days.

Temperatures Saturday morning dropped into the teens for most places in Mid-Michigan but with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today, we’ll see our temperatures climb quickly into the middle 30s this afternoon. Late in the day, clouds will unfortunately move back in beginning north of the bay and then for everyone else overnight. That’ll lead to cloudy skies on Sunday and slightly cooler temperatures in the low 30s.

This quiet stretch of weather that we’ve seen as of late appears to continue into the start of next week as well with little to no snow chances in the forecast. Each day Monday through Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Which is a bit above normal for this time of year. There are some indications that this weather pattern will break down towards the end of the week with some more active weather returning to the forecast. A weaker storm system will pass through the Great Lakes region Thursday/Friday and that’ll bring our next chance for rain and snow across the area.

