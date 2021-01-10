Advertisement

Group urges Flint residents to speak-out against proposed water settlement

In this March 21, 2016, file photo the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich....
In this March 21, 2016, file photo the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a proposed $600 million deal between the state of Michigan and Flint residents harmed by lead-tainted water is a step toward making amends. Officials announced the settlement Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, which must be approved by a federal judge.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (1/10/2021)--A group of Flint community leaders issued a letter urging locals to speak out regarding a proposed settlement offer in various lawsuits tied to the city’s water crisis.

In the letter and accompanying media release, the group, which includes local pastors, community leaders, activists and residents, called the offer an “unjust settlement.”

Activists announced they would hold a press conference in front of the Flint Water Plant Monday morning, beginning at 11:00.

Additionally, a protest is planned Thursday morning in Ann Arbor.

That will occur in front of the Federal Court Building, the center of the debate with US District Judge Judith Levy set to announce her decision regarding preliminary approval.

The proposed settlement with the State of Michigan and others stands at $641-million.

