Group urges Flint residents to speak-out against proposed water settlement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (1/10/2021)--A group of Flint community leaders issued a letter urging locals to speak out regarding a proposed settlement offer in various lawsuits tied to the city’s water crisis.

In the letter and accompanying media release, the group, which includes local pastors, community leaders, activists and residents, called the offer an “unjust settlement.”

Activists announced they would hold a press conference in front of the Flint Water Plant Monday morning, beginning at 11:00.

Additionally, a protest is planned Thursday morning in Ann Arbor.

That will occur in front of the Federal Court Building, the center of the debate with US District Judge Judith Levy set to announce her decision regarding preliminary approval.

The proposed settlement with the State of Michigan and others stands at $641-million.

