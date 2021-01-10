More clouds but the weather stays quiet the next few days

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After some beautiful sunshine on Saturday, clouds return to the area today and it looks they will be with us for the next several days across Mid-Michigan.

The weekend started on a very nice note with above normal temperatures and lots of sunshine, unfortunately we get back to reality today with more clouds and slightly cooler temperatures. There could be a few flurries today as well with highs in the lower 30s. To begin the work week, another mostly cloudy day with temps in the lower 30s. On Tuesday, a few flurries might fall with a cloudy sky and afternoon highs in the 30s. Temps slowly get warmer by Wednesday but still no sunshine and cloudy skies.

It does appear that a pattern change will be coming to Mid-Michigan by the end of the week with much more active weather by Thursday. It looks rain/snow will return to the forecast late Thursday with additional chances for snow showers on Friday and Saturday. There are signs that a stronger system may be in the area late Thursday into Friday but this is still way too far out to be talking specifics but definitely something we’ll have to watch. It does appear that colder temperatures will be here by next weekend with highs only in the 20s.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.