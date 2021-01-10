MSP investigates threat sent to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
LANSING (WJRT) - (1/10/21) - State Police said they were investigating a threat sent to Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Investigators said it was an extortion scheme mailed from Indiana.
According to WXYZ, the anonymous sender threatened state employees would die unless the governor handed over $2 million in bitcoin by January 25.
State police said investigators had determined it had not been a credible threat.