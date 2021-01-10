Advertisement

Students raise enough money to help a family with a home

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - (1/10/21) - Students at a Grand Rapids-area high school have raised enough money to help a family acquire a home.

Forest Hills Central in Ada Township raised $21,000 - more than double its goal - to help families with gifts at Christmas. The balance will be used by Family Promise of Grand Rapids to help a family with housing.

Family Promise purchases and renovates affordable homes. After a year, a family gets to keep the home.

Forest Hills Central principal Steve Passinault says the pandemic has given students an “opportunity to reflect on what is most important.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer defends Michigan’s COVID-19 restaurant closures
MSP investigates threat sent to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
3 Mid-Michigan businesses fined for violating COVID-19 orders
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun is Michigan's chief medical executive.
Michigan’s top doctor concerned about COVID-19 variant, increasing numbers
The statewide vaccination rollout leaves questions of availability for qualifying groups.
COVID-19 vaccine registration on hold for a month in Genesee County

Latest News

10-year-old Nevaeh Strickland delivers her 'blessing backpacks' to Flint residents in need Sunday
Blessings in a backpack: 10-year-old uses allowance, donations to give hope to Flint residents in need
In this March 21, 2016, file photo the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich....
Group urges Flint residents to speak-out against proposed water settlement
MSP investigates threat sent to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan reports 2,706 new coronavirus cases, 222 deaths Saturday