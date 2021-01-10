Students raise enough money to help a family with a home

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - (1/10/21) - Students at a Grand Rapids-area high school have raised enough money to help a family acquire a home.

Forest Hills Central in Ada Township raised $21,000 - more than double its goal - to help families with gifts at Christmas. The balance will be used by Family Promise of Grand Rapids to help a family with housing.

Family Promise purchases and renovates affordable homes. After a year, a family gets to keep the home.

Forest Hills Central principal Steve Passinault says the pandemic has given students an “opportunity to reflect on what is most important.”

