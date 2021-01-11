Blessings in a backpack: 10-year-old uses allowance, donations to give hope to Flint residents in need

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (1/10/2021)-She’s only ten years old and her interests aren’t exactly typical, but Nevaeh Strickland is living proof that having a passion and acting upon it doesn’t have to mean you’re a grown-up.

“It’s always been my passion.”

Three years ago, there came a single lightbulb moment that would shape the course of 10-year-old Nevaeh Strickland’s young life.

“I just found homeless people on the streets,” she related. “I said, well, I should do some homeless backpacks for them.”

“What did your parents think of this when you told them?”

“I think they thought it was a good idea, because, I mean, they probably felt the same way I did.”

“We’re proud,” her dad, Matt, chimed in. “We’re very proud.”

With mom and dad along for the ride, the budding philanthropist from Davisburg now spends her winters delivering blessings in a backpack to those in need, living on the streets of Flint, Pontiac and Detroit.

“It’s not mostly the backpacks,” Nevaeh explained. “They just like giving me hugs… They need a little bit of cheer since they don’t have family to celebrate or hang out with.”

Nevaeh originally made the hats and cold weather gear she gives away with her own two hands, but now has to go with store-bought versions as the Strickland Family’s mission expands its community footprint. She explains she gives them first to those she finds living in the cold and on the streets. Whatever’s left then goes to any number of waiting local shelters.

Nevaeh gave away 150 this year and plans to up the ante even further next winter. The ten-year-old buys them all with her own allowance money and generosity from those her work inspires.

“It seems to work out every year,” Matt said. “The community stepped up and helped out… she’s getting more and more steam on the internet.”

Nevaeh’s goal: turning her family’s work into a non-profit and touching even more lives.

“They always have smiles on their faces,” Nevaeh related.

If you’d like to pitch in, click here.

