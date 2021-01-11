Advertisement

Burton residents may see water issues due to pipe repair

This map shows the area on Burton's east side affected by an emergency water main repair.
This map shows the area on Burton's east side affected by an emergency water main repair.(source: Genesee County Drain Commissioner's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Some residents on the east side of Burton may experience water pressure fluctuations Monday as repair of a pipe continues.

The Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office started an emergency water main repair at the intersection of Genesee Road and Lippincott Boulevard on Monday morning. Officials say water pressure in the area may go up and down over the next 12 to 18 hours.

An area centered along Genesee and Center roads between Lippincott Boulevard and Bristol Road is most likely to experience water pressure changes.

The drain commissioner’s office Water and Waste Services Division did not say why the emergency repair was necessary or how the problem is being fixed. A boil water advisory was not announced, so water should remain safe to drink of anyone affected.

However, officials say residents may noticed discolored water this evening as crews reactivate the repaired water line. Anyone with discolored water should run it for a few minutes before using it.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the project should call the drain commissioner’s office at 810-732-7870 or the after hours emergency number at 810-762-3626.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a coronavirus press conference on Jan. 6, 2021.
Whitmer, state officials thank most restaurants for following COVID-19 orders
Some Michiganders say they're still waiting for claims to be fulfilled as the $600 federal...
Michigan begins paying $300 weekly federal unemployment benefit
Steven Winters
Police: Saginaw County murder suspect shot a witness, then was shot and killed himself
Genesee County Health Department
Genesee County: Don’t call about COVID-19 vaccine, all doses spoken for
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week

Latest News

Flint City Hall.
Flint mayor bestowing Lifetime Achievement Awards on 5 people, 1 organization
Adam Bullock
Sanilac County man charged with hit-and-run death of 77-year-old woman
This is one of many drug seizures by the Flint Area Narcotics Group in 2020.
Flint Area Narcotics Group has busy year in 2020 with significant drug seizures
Michigan's House of Representatives approved COVID stimulus package Monday.
Michigan State Police increase patrols around Capitol ahead of possible protests
Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer badge. (DNR graphic)
Thumb-area snowmobiler dies days after crash in Upper Peninsula