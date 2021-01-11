Burton residents may see water issues due to pipe repair

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Some residents on the east side of Burton may experience water pressure fluctuations Monday as repair of a pipe continues.

The Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office started an emergency water main repair at the intersection of Genesee Road and Lippincott Boulevard on Monday morning. Officials say water pressure in the area may go up and down over the next 12 to 18 hours.

An area centered along Genesee and Center roads between Lippincott Boulevard and Bristol Road is most likely to experience water pressure changes.

The drain commissioner’s office Water and Waste Services Division did not say why the emergency repair was necessary or how the problem is being fixed. A boil water advisory was not announced, so water should remain safe to drink of anyone affected.

However, officials say residents may noticed discolored water this evening as crews reactivate the repaired water line. Anyone with discolored water should run it for a few minutes before using it.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the project should call the drain commissioner’s office at 810-732-7870 or the after hours emergency number at 810-762-3626.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.