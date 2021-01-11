Central Michigan District Health Department quickly running out of COVID-19 vaccine

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Central Michigan District Health Department has started offering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents age 65 and older, but the process likely will take at least a few weeks.

The health department covering Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Osceola and Roscommon counties says its supply of the vaccine is going fast and some clinics may be canceled later this week of the supply runs out.

The health department has been administering the vaccine to the first priority group of health care workers with direct patient contact and residents or workers at long-term care facilities for a couple weeks. Residents age 65 or older and critical industry workers began receiving vaccine on Monday.

The health department says it is using its entire supply of vaccine and the process likely will take a few weeks depending on when the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services sends more doses.

Anyone who signed up for the vaccine from the Central Michigan District Health Department will receive an email with information about any clinics being canceled or rescheduled due to lack of supply. Call 989-773-5921 extension 1444 with any questions.

Visit the health department website to sign up for the vaccine in Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Osceola and Roscommon counties.

