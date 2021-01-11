Advertisement

Central Michigan District Health Department quickly running out of COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine clinics may be canceled or rescheduled this week without additional supply
The CDC says fewer than 7 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, despite...
The CDC says fewer than 7 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, despite the distribution of more than 22 million doses.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Central Michigan District Health Department has started offering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents age 65 and older, but the process likely will take at least a few weeks.

The health department covering Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Osceola and Roscommon counties says its supply of the vaccine is going fast and some clinics may be canceled later this week of the supply runs out.

The health department has been administering the vaccine to the first priority group of health care workers with direct patient contact and residents or workers at long-term care facilities for a couple weeks. Residents age 65 or older and critical industry workers began receiving vaccine on Monday.

The health department says it is using its entire supply of vaccine and the process likely will take a few weeks depending on when the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services sends more doses.

Anyone who signed up for the vaccine from the Central Michigan District Health Department will receive an email with information about any clinics being canceled or rescheduled due to lack of supply. Call 989-773-5921 extension 1444 with any questions.

Visit the health department website to sign up for the vaccine in Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Osceola and Roscommon counties.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a coronavirus press conference on Jan. 6, 2021.
Whitmer, state officials thank most restaurants for following COVID-19 orders
Some Michiganders say they're still waiting for claims to be fulfilled as the $600 federal...
Michigan begins paying $300 weekly federal unemployment benefit
Steven Winters
Police: Saginaw County murder suspect shot a witness, then was shot and killed himself
Genesee County Health Department
Genesee County: Don’t call about COVID-19 vaccine, all doses spoken for
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week

Latest News

A funeral is held for a COVID-19 victim in a South Los Angeles parking lot. COVID-19 has taken...
COVID-19 a killer in South Los Angeles
New data from the American Cancer Society shows deaths from cancer have declined at record...
US cancer rates drop record amount, impact of COVID uncertain
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
US shifts to speed vaccinations; won’t hold back 2nd doses
New data from the American Cancer Society shows deaths from cancer have declined at record...
Record drop in cancer death rates
Healthsource WJRT
Saving babies before birth